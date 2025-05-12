Opera Arlington presents Don Giovanni

Opera Arlington will present Don Giovanni, Mozart’s most electrifying opera, reimagined at the glittering, scandal-fueled center of a 1980s soap opera.

In a world where power is seductive and fame comes at a price, one man plays everyone. Don Giovanni, part Casanova, part tabloid legend, returns as the irresistible antihero of a bold new production by Eliza Escalante.

As Giovanni’s web of seduction begins to unravel, past lovers resurface, revenge plots ignite, and the line between performance and reality begins to blur. Is Giovanni in control of his fate, or is he headed for a fall worthy of the tabloids?

Conducted by Jason Lim of the McKinney Philharmonic and accompanied by chamber orchestra, Don Giovanni will showcase a world of glamour, betrayal, and hair-raising drama.

