Opera Arlington presents Fairytale Masquerade

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Opera Arlington

Opera Arlington will present a night stitched from myth and moonlight with the Fairytale Masquerade, a season-opening celebration where music becomes magic, and each masked reveler can cross the threshold into once upon a time.

Visitors can sip, savor, mingle and be part of a toast to a season of storybook proportions, with three productions drawn straight from myth, legend, and fairy tale: the enchanted trials of The Magic Flute, the ancient tragedy of Dido & Aeneas, and the star-crossed devotion of Romeo & Juliet.

Opera Arlington will present a night stitched from myth and moonlight with the Fairytale Masquerade, a season-opening celebration where music becomes magic, and each masked reveler can cross the threshold into once upon a time.

Visitors can sip, savor, mingle and be part of a toast to a season of storybook proportions, with three productions drawn straight from myth, legend, and fairy tale: the enchanted trials of The Magic Flute, the ancient tragedy of Dido & Aeneas, and the star-crossed devotion of Romeo & Juliet.

WHEN

WHERE

Wellspring on Main
201 W Main St, Arlington, TX 76010, USA
https://tickets.operaarlington.com/event/fairytale

TICKET INFO

$79 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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