Opera Arlington presents Fairytale Masquerade

Opera Arlington will present a night stitched from myth and moonlight with the Fairytale Masquerade, a season-opening celebration where music becomes magic, and each masked reveler can cross the threshold into once upon a time.

Visitors can sip, savor, mingle and be part of a toast to a season of storybook proportions, with three productions drawn straight from myth, legend, and fairy tale: the enchanted trials of The Magic Flute, the ancient tragedy of Dido & Aeneas, and the star-crossed devotion of Romeo & Juliet.