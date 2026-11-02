Opera Arlington presents Recuerdos

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Opera Arlington

Opera Arlington will celebrate the richness and diversity of Hispanic musical traditions with Recuerdos (Remembrances), a vibrant evening of song.

Featuring an ensemble of emerging artists from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Recuerdos will take audiences on a musical journey through the traditions of Mexico, Spain, and beyond. The program will feature art songs, opera arias, selections from zarzuela, and traditional music, celebrating the richness of Hispanic music and heritage while bringing generations together through the shared experience of live performance.

The evening will feature soprano Judith Rodriguez, mezzo-soprano Karina Buruca-Kunda, tenor Sergio Cepeda, and pianist Chun-Syuan Wei.

Opera Arlington will celebrate the richness and diversity of Hispanic musical traditions with Recuerdos (Remembrances), a vibrant evening of song.

Featuring an ensemble of emerging artists from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Recuerdos will take audiences on a musical journey through the traditions of Mexico, Spain, and beyond. The program will feature art songs, opera arias, selections from zarzuela, and traditional music, celebrating the richness of Hispanic music and heritage while bringing generations together through the shared experience of live performance.

The evening will feature soprano Judith Rodriguez, mezzo-soprano Karina Buruca-Kunda, tenor Sergio Cepeda, and pianist Chun-Syuan Wei.

WHEN

WHERE

Farr Best Theater
109 N Main St, Mansfield, TX 76063, USA
https://www.visitmansfieldtexas.com/events/2026/opera-arlington-presents-recuerdos

TICKET INFO

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