Operation Kindness presents Canines, Cats & Cabernet

Operation Kindness will present its 32nd annual fundraising event, Canines, Cats & Cabernet. The event will be a special evening of dinner, dancing, live music and auctions. Chaired by Jan Rees-Jones, the event showcases Operation Kindness’ mission work.

The event is an extravaganza that allows community members to celebrate their passion for animal welfare with a three-course dinner, dancing and music by the Emerald City Band, as well as a pet adoption lounge where guests can meet and adopt Operation Kindness animals awaiting loving homes.