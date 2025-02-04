Operation Kindness presents Hope Gala

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Operation Kindness

Operation Kindness will present Hope Gala, their spring celebration to benefit the animals. Visitors will enjoy an intimate party with dinner, dancing, live music, an open bar, a live auction, and a lounge with adoptable pets.

Operation Kindness will present Hope Gala, their spring celebration to benefit the animals. Visitors will enjoy an intimate party with dinner, dancing, live music, an open bar, a live auction, and a lounge with adoptable pets.

WHEN

WHERE

Gilley's Dallas
1135 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
https://www.operationkindness.org/hope-gala/

TICKET INFO

$300

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.