Operation Kindness presents Texas Unites for Animals Conference

Operation Kindness will present the annual Texas Unites for Animals Conference. The event will highlight over 500 animal welfare professionals from across the state of Texas and the surrounding region coming together for quality professional development and networking opportunities.

Texas Unites provides a variety of learning opportunities with recognized speakers from across the US, local, Texas favorites and some new speakers with fresh ideas and personal experiences that visitors can relate to. The Texas Unites for Animals 2025 conference will include over 50 workshops in various topic areas.