From Haydn to Courcelle, Boccherini to Farinelli, and expanding to the New World, musicians of this era were all under an Italian spell, especially so in the Spanish Court under the patronage of the Italian born Queen Isabel Farnesio. As well, gifted Italian chapel masters were posted in cathedrals in the Americas during the transition from the late baroque to the early classical era.

A wine reception will follow the concert.