Orchestra of New Spain presents Vienna + Madrid: Haydn, Mozart, Courcelle

By 1700, Spain was no longer part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, but the court under the new Bourbon monarchy remained closely involved with Vienna through a rich history of musical exchanges. The international "opera star" Farinelli moved to Spain making Madrid by the 1740s a rival of Venice as the operatic capital of Europe.

This unique voice will be heard on the program in Achilles in Skyro, an opera by the Italian-born Francisco Courcelle, an immensely talented young composer who followed others from Italy to Madrid in the 1730s where he remained as Chapel Master until his death in 1778.

Tenor Nick Garza will sing "Arias" from Achilles in Skyro. Other selections for the concert include Haydn's "Farewell: Symphony No 45 in F Sharp Minor" and Mozart's "Symphony No 29 in A Major."