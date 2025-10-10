Our Friends Place presents A Walk Down the French Quarter

Our Friends Place will present A Walk Down the French Quarter, a night of elegance, excitement, and impact at their annual gala, auction, and casino night.

A Walk Down the French Quarter theme will transport guests back to the New Orleans flair where they can enjoy live jazz, fine dining, vibrant auction experiences and casino games.

One hundred percent of funds go directly to Our Friends Place to support their mission to help young women break generational cycles of abuse, neglect, poverty and homelessness through empowering self-reliance and independence.

