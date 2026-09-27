Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church presents Lebanese Food Festival
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church
The sights, sounds, flavors and traditions of Lebanon will be on display at the Lebanese Food Festival. At the three-day celebration, visitors can experience authentic Lebanese hospitality through homemade cuisine, traditional music and dabke dancing, cultural experiences, family activities, and live entertainment.
The sights, sounds, flavors and traditions of Lebanon will be on display at the Lebanese Food Festival. At the three-day celebration, visitors can experience authentic Lebanese hospitality through homemade cuisine, traditional music and dabke dancing, cultural experiences, family activities, and live entertainment.
WHEN
WHERE
Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church
719 University Pl, Lewisville, TX 75067, USA
https://dfwlebanesefoodfest.com/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free; food prices vary by item.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.