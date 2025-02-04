Outdoors Tomorrow Foundation presents Shane Smith & The Saints

Austin, Texas-based band Shane Smith & The Saints will headline Outdoors Tomorrow Foundation’s annual benefit concert. Known for their hit songs, "All I See Is You" and "Dance The Night Away," the band have been featured on the hit show Yellowstone in both seasons 4 and 5.

The annual concert, emceed by Billy Kinder, raises funds for the Outdoor Adventures in-school outdoor education program and celebrates the efforts of the foundation.

In addition to the concert, the evening will include dinner, live and silent auctions with auctioneer Craig Meier, a raffle, and dancing.

