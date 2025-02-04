Outdoors Tomorrow Foundation presents Shane Smith & The Saints

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Shane Smith & The Saints

Austin, Texas-based band Shane Smith & The Saints will headline Outdoors Tomorrow Foundation’s annual benefit concert. Known for their hit songs, "All I See Is You" and "Dance The Night Away," the band have been featured on the hit show Yellowstone in both seasons 4 and 5.

The annual concert, emceed by Billy Kinder, raises funds for the Outdoor Adventures in-school outdoor education program and celebrates the efforts of the foundation.

In addition to the concert, the evening will include dinner, live and silent auctions with auctioneer Craig Meier, a raffle, and dancing.

Austin, Texas-based band Shane Smith & The Saints will headline Outdoors Tomorrow Foundation’s annual benefit concert. Known for their hit songs, "All I See Is You" and "Dance The Night Away," the band have been featured on the hit show Yellowstone in both seasons 4 and 5.

The annual concert, emceed by Billy Kinder, raises funds for the Outdoor Adventures in-school outdoor education program and celebrates the efforts of the foundation.

In addition to the concert, the evening will include dinner, live and silent auctions with auctioneer Craig Meier, a raffle, and dancing.

WHEN

WHERE

Gilley's Dallas
1135 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
https://muradbid.com/tickets/gootf/concert25

TICKET INFO

$300; Sponsorship starts at $1,000.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.