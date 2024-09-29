Over the Bridge Arts presents Burning Woman

Over the Bridge Arts will present Burning Woman, a fall festival of dance, spoken word, performance art, visual art, music, and film, all focused on the theme of "Save the Planet." Visitors will experience new work by local artists and a fiery drumming finale.
WHEN
WHERE
Artstillery
723 Fort Worth Ave, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
https://www.overthebridgearts.org/burning-woman
TICKET INFO
$20
