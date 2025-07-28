Palace Arts Center presents Winter’s Night and the Music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Photo courtesy of Winter's Night
Winter’s Night is a tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Audiences can step into a world of lights, music, visuals and symphonic soundscapes that will transport them to a winter wonderland of epic proportions.
