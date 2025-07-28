Palace Arts Center presents Winter’s Night and the Music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Photo courtesy of Winter's Night

Winter’s Night is a tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Audiences can step into a world of lights, music, visuals and symphonic soundscapes that will transport them to a winter wonderland of epic proportions.

Palace Arts Center
300 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/event/winter%e2%80%99s-night-and-the-music-of-trans-siberian-orchestra/40843/?utm_source=calendar&utm_medium=calendar&utm_campaign=CMapDal-commcal-tso

$50
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
