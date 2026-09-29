Panda Fest Dallas

Panda Fest returns to Dallas for its second year, bringing together Asian food, culture and entertainment in an all-ages festival experience. Panda Fest is a three-day, family-friendly Asian food and culture festival featuring 60+ food vendors serving 150+ street food options, 20+ merchandise vendors, live local cultural performances, interactive activities, and panda installations.

General admission includes a custom Panda Fest pin and panda headband. VIP admission includes those items plus a bag, fast-pass entry, and access to exclusive VIP areas and restrooms.