Panda Fest Dallas

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Panda Fest

Panda Fest returns to Dallas for its second year, bringing together Asian food, culture and entertainment in an all-ages festival experience. Panda Fest is a three-day, family-friendly Asian food and culture festival featuring 60+ food vendors serving 150+ street food options, 20+ merchandise vendors, live local cultural performances, interactive activities, and panda installations.

General admission includes a custom Panda Fest pin and panda headband. VIP admission includes those items plus a bag, fast-pass entry, and access to exclusive VIP areas and restrooms.

Panda Fest returns to Dallas for its second year, bringing together Asian food, culture and entertainment in an all-ages festival experience. Panda Fest is a three-day, family-friendly Asian food and culture festival featuring 60+ food vendors serving 150+ street food options, 20+ merchandise vendors, live local cultural performances, interactive activities, and panda installations.

General admission includes a custom Panda Fest pin and panda headband. VIP admission includes those items plus a bag, fast-pass entry, and access to exclusive VIP areas and restrooms.

WHEN

WHERE

Carpenter Park
2201 Pacific Ave, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/panda-fest-dallas-2026-tickets-2002096201634

TICKET INFO

$14;-$35; children under 6 are free

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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