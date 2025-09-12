Panda Fest will feature over 60 food vendors, live performances, panda-themed fun, and family-friendly activities that showcase the rich diversity of Asian American and Pacific Islander cultures.

There will also be a Cultural Marketplace which will showcase more than 15 vendors featuring artisan crafts, clothing, accessories, and Asian heritage goods. The event will include live performances including traditional music, lion dances, K-pop showcases, arts like calligraphy and sugar painting, and more.

Visitors can also enjoy a 15-foot inflatable panda, themed games, panda merchandise, and Instagram-worthy installations.

