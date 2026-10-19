Passage presents McKinney All Star Christmas Concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra

Passage will present the McKinney All Star Christmas Concert featuring Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield and Friends with the McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra.

Guestss can celebrate the magic of the season with an evening of holiday music, spectacular artistry, original arrangements and festive cheer. From beloved Christmas classics and heartwarming seasonal favorites to dazzling musical surprises, this joyful concert brings together some of North Texas' finest performers for a celebration the whole family will enjoy.

Passage will present the McKinney All Star Christmas Concert featuring Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield and Friends with the McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra.

Guestss can celebrate the magic of the season with an evening of holiday music, spectacular artistry, original arrangements and festive cheer. From beloved Christmas classics and heartwarming seasonal favorites to dazzling musical surprises, this joyful concert brings together some of North Texas' finest performers for a celebration the whole family will enjoy.

WHEN

WHERE

Trinity Presbyterian Church
5871 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75071, USA
https://app.gopassage.com/events/mckinney-all-star-christmas-concert

TICKET INFO

$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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