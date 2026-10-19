Passage presents McKinney All Star Christmas Concert

Passage will present the McKinney All Star Christmas Concert featuring Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield and Friends with the McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra.

Guestss can celebrate the magic of the season with an evening of holiday music, spectacular artistry, original arrangements and festive cheer. From beloved Christmas classics and heartwarming seasonal favorites to dazzling musical surprises, this joyful concert brings together some of North Texas' finest performers for a celebration the whole family will enjoy.