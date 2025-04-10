Patrick Jones Gallery presents "Burgeoning Voices" opening reception

Patrick Jones Gallery will present "Burgeoning Voices," an exhibition celebrating the rise of emerging contemporary artists whose careers are unfolding in real time.

Featuring works by Arthur Brouthers, Paula Such, and Amauri Torezan, this show highlights the energy, innovation, and artistic evolution of three artists who are shaping the contemporary art landscape. "Burgeoning Voices" serves as both a platform and a tribute to artists on the rise, capturing the momentum of their growing prominence.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through May 31.