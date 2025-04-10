Patrick Jones Gallery presents "Burgeoning Voices" opening reception

Photo courtesy of Paula Such

Patrick Jones Gallery will present "Burgeoning Voices," an exhibition celebrating the rise of emerging contemporary artists whose careers are unfolding in real time.

Featuring works by Arthur Brouthers, Paula Such, and Amauri Torezan, this show highlights the energy, innovation, and artistic evolution of three artists who are shaping the contemporary art landscape. "Burgeoning Voices" serves as both a platform and a tribute to artists on the rise, capturing the momentum of their growing prominence.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through May 31.

WHEN

WHERE

Patrick Jones Gallery
1400 Hi Line Dr #122, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.patrickjones.gallery/show/520279

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
