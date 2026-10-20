PAW Patrol Rescue Pups: An Immersive Experience

PAW Patrol Rescue Pups is an immersive family adventure inspired by the beloved preschool franchise. Visitors will step into Adventure Bay and join the pups on an action-packed rescue mission.

At the immersive walkthrough adventure, designed for young fans and families, guests will take on interactive rescue missions and work together to complete fun, hands-on challenges. They will explore iconic Adventure Bay locations brought to life through scenic design and special effects, and put teamwork and problem-solving skills to the test through engaging activities and physical play. They can also capture family moments inside colorful, themed environments and photo spots.

The event is located at 2712 N Central Expy., Plano, TX 75074, inside of the former Buy Buy Baby.