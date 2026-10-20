PAW Patrol Rescue Pups: An Immersive Experience

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Egan Productions

PAW Patrol Rescue Pups is an immersive family adventure inspired by the beloved preschool franchise. Visitors will step into Adventure Bay and join the pups on an action-packed rescue mission.

At the immersive walkthrough adventure, designed for young fans and families, guests will take on interactive rescue missions and work together to complete fun, hands-on challenges. They will explore iconic Adventure Bay locations brought to life through scenic design and special effects, and put teamwork and problem-solving skills to the test through engaging activities and physical play. They can also capture family moments inside colorful, themed environments and photo spots.

The event is located at 2712 N Central Expy., Plano, TX 75074, inside of the former Buy Buy Baby.

PAW Patrol Rescue Pups is an immersive family adventure inspired by the beloved preschool franchise. Visitors will step into Adventure Bay and join the pups on an action-packed rescue mission.

At the immersive walkthrough adventure, designed for young fans and families, guests will take on interactive rescue missions and work together to complete fun, hands-on challenges. They will explore iconic Adventure Bay locations brought to life through scenic design and special effects, and put teamwork and problem-solving skills to the test through engaging activities and physical play. They can also capture family moments inside colorful, themed environments and photo spots.

The event is located at 2712 N Central Expy., Plano, TX 75074, inside of the former Buy Buy Baby.

WHEN

WHERE

https://feverup.com/m/738816

TICKET INFO

$24.99-$34.99

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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