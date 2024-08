Pegasus City Brewery's 4th Annual Downtown Oktoberfest will feature the Big "D" Jamboree Oktoberfest beer release, including a ceremonial cask tapping with samples. There will also be competitions like Stein Hoisting, Beer Barrel Rolling, and Das Boot Chugging, German beer brats, soft salty pretzels, and more

Guests can buy Oktoberfest new merchandise: t-shirts, steins, and baby boots. As always visitors can enjoy the regular lineup of beer, cider, seltzer, wine, and alcohol-free options.