Pegasus City Brewery presents 5th Annual Downtown Dallas Oktoberfest

Pegasus City Brewery will present their 5th annual Downtown Oktoberfest. The event will feature the Big "D" Jamboree Oktoberfest beer release, including a ceremonial cask tapping event kickoff with samples. There will also be competitions with prizes every hour, including Stein Hoisting, Beer Barrel Rolling, and Das Boot Chugging.

Guests can enjoy German beer brats, soft salty pretzels, märzen beer cheese, and more. they can also participate in the Outstanding Oktoberfest Outfit competition. Pegasus City will have their regular lineup of beer, cider, seltzer, wine, and alcohol-free options.