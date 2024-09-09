Pegasus Contemporary Ballet presents Forever For A Moment

Pegasus Contemporary Ballet and Nostalgia and Noise will present an immersive evening of art and dance with live DJ, drinks, and light bites.
Forever For A Moment is an art experience and fundraiser for Pegasus Contemporary Ballet’s 24/25 season. Visitors can grab a drink as a series of dance performances unfolds in the Dallas Contemporary’s large gallery. Through world-premiere choreography, the dancers create live motion paintings with their performance. The production will highlight a unique two-dimensional representation of fleeting choreography.
The motion paintings are then cut into small format pieces and framed on-site. Visitors can pick out your favorite and leave the event with a beautiful one-of-a-kind piece of art. The collaborative evening will also showcase a curated selection of artwork highlighting emerging and established artists from the Nostalgia and Noise collective.
