Pegasus Contemporary Ballet presents Forever For A Moment

eventdetail
Photo by DFW Dance Photography

Pegasus Contemporary Ballet and Nostalgia and Noise will present an immersive evening of art and dance with live DJ, drinks, and light bites.

Forever For A Moment is an art experience and fundraiser for Pegasus Contemporary Ballet’s 24/25 season. Visitors can grab a drink as a series of dance performances unfolds in the Dallas Contemporary’s large gallery. Through world-premiere choreography, the dancers create live motion paintings with their performance. The production will highlight a unique two-dimensional representation of fleeting choreography.

The motion paintings are then cut into small format pieces and framed on-site. Visitors can pick out your favorite and leave the event with a beautiful one-of-a-kind piece of art. The collaborative evening will also showcase a curated selection of artwork highlighting emerging and established artists from the Nostalgia and Noise collective.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Contemporary
161 Glass St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/forever-for-a-moment-pcb-x-nn-tickets-1002469211397?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

TICKET INFO

$65-$100
