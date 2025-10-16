Pegasus Contemporary Ballet presents The Egg

eventdetail
Photography by DFW Dance

Pegasus Contemporary Ballet opens its season with The Egg, a daring new work inspired by the short story from Andy Weir, No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of The Martian and Project Hail Mary.

With an original score commissioned from six-time Grammy Award-winning violinist Scott Tixier, the collaborative production fuses dance, music, and narration into a visceral, intimate performance.

In just two pages, Weir’s story poses profound questions about life, death, and our connection to one another. Pegasus expands this vision into a rich, multidisciplinary performance that invites audiences to look inward, imagine outward, and leave transformed.

WHEN

WHERE

The Addison Performing Arts Centre
15650 Addison Rd, Addison, TX 75001, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-egg-presented-by-pegasus-contemporary-ballet-tickets-1732169538719?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

TICKET INFO

$43

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
