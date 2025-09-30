Pegasus Theatre presents 40th Anniversary Celebration

Pegasus Theatre will present its 40th Anniversary Celebration, a come-and-go party filled with food, drinks, dancing, and more. Guests can meet iconic Pegasus characters Harry Hunsacker and Nigel Grouse (Scott Nixon & Ben Bryant in full costume and makeup) and many familiar faces from the stage. They can spend also spend time with Kurt Kleinmann, the visionary who started it all, and his wife Barbara Weinberger.-

Additionally, a professional swing dancer will teach the basics, allowing guests to dance the night away. There will be an online and in-person silent auction, featuring a commissioned piece by board member Jay Nield and 17 whimsical Funko Pop art pieces, a tribute to Pegasus’ beloved Managing Director, John Harvey.