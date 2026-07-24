Pegasus Theatre presents Big Mouth Thunder Thighs, a solo vaudeville about body and food that intertwines memoir storytelling with a highly theatrical, unpredictable, and outrageously entertaining variety show featuring stand-up comedy, singing, dancing, spoken word poetry, an ancient folktale, and five "Death-Defying Acts."

Pegasus Theatre presents Big Mouth Thunder Thighs, a solo vaudeville about body and food that intertwines memoir storytelling with a highly theatrical, unpredictable, and outrageously entertaining variety show featuring stand-up comedy, singing, dancing, spoken word poetry, an ancient folktale, and five "Death-Defying Acts."

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