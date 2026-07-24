Pegasus Theatre presents Big Mouth Thunder Thighs

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Photo courtesy of Pegasus Theatre

Pegasus Theatre presents Big Mouth Thunder Thighs, a solo vaudeville about body and food that intertwines memoir storytelling with a highly theatrical, unpredictable, and outrageously entertaining variety show featuring stand-up comedy, singing, dancing, spoken word poetry, an ancient folktale, and five "Death-Defying Acts."

Pegasus Theatre presents Big Mouth Thunder Thighs, a solo vaudeville about body and food that intertwines memoir storytelling with a highly theatrical, unpredictable, and outrageously entertaining variety show featuring stand-up comedy, singing, dancing, spoken word poetry, an ancient folktale, and five "Death-Defying Acts."

WHEN

WHERE

The Addison Performing Arts Centre
15650 Addison Rd, Addison, TX 75001, USA
https://pegasustheatre.org/tickets/#/productions-view

TICKET INFO

$20-$35

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