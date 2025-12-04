Pegasus Theatre presents MacMurder!

MacMurder! is the latest in the series of comedy murder-mysteries by Pegasus Theatre founder Kurt Kleinmann, produced in their unique Living Black & White® style, which recreate the look and feel of classic black-and-white films through a unique combination of makeup, costumes, lighting, and set design.
MacMurder! is the latest in the series of comedy murder-mysteries by Pegasus Theatre founder Kurt Kleinmann, produced in their unique Living Black & White® style, which recreate the look and feel of classic black-and-white films through a unique combination of makeup, costumes, lighting, and set design.