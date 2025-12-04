Pegasus Theatre presents MacMurder!

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Pegasus Theatre

MacMurder! is the latest in the series of comedy murder-mysteries by Pegasus Theatre founder Kurt Kleinmann, produced in their unique Living Black & White® style, which recreate the look and feel of classic black-and-white films through a unique combination of makeup, costumes, lighting, and set design.

MacMurder! is the latest in the series of comedy murder-mysteries by Pegasus Theatre founder Kurt Kleinmann, produced in their unique Living Black & White® style, which recreate the look and feel of classic black-and-white films through a unique combination of makeup, costumes, lighting, and set design.

WHEN

WHERE

The Addison Performing Arts Centre
15650 Addison Rd, Addison, TX 75001, USA
https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/pegasus-theatre1/6902e5688a4c100ffdafbc6a/tickets#/productions-view

TICKET INFO

$26-$85

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.