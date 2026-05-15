Pegasus Theatre presents Neil Simon's Last Hit

In Neil Simon's Last Hit, Neil Simon (yes, THE Neil Simon) takes a young comic under his wing. Art imitates life (or perhaps life imitates art) in this hilarious and heartwarming nod to one of America’s greatest playwrights.
The play is presented as part of the Circle of Laughter Festival: Simply Staged. Seriously Funny.
In Neil Simon's Last Hit, Neil Simon (yes, THE Neil Simon) takes a young comic under his wing. Art imitates life (or perhaps life imitates art) in this hilarious and heartwarming nod to one of America’s greatest playwrights.
The play is presented as part of the Circle of Laughter Festival: Simply Staged. Seriously Funny.
WHEN
WHERE
The Addison Performing Arts Centre
15650 Addison Rd, Addison, TX 75001, USA
https://onthestage.tickets/pegasus-theatre1
TICKET INFO
$28-$32
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