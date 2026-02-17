Pegasus Theatre presents Rehearsal for Murder!

Set in 1946, Lt. Foster has inherited a guest inn from his Great-Grand Uncle Cyrus Johnson in the Green Mountains of Vermont. Mrs. Holmes (the housekeeper) and Seth Murdock (the groundskeeper) occupy the guest inn, which, as the play begins, is hosting famed writer/director Adrian Garson and a troupe of actors who are rehearsing a new Broadway play away from the scrutiny of the Manhattan theatre critics.

Before Lt. Foster arrives, one of the actors, leading man Allen Simpson, falls to his death from Eagle Point. It looks like a tragic accident - but was it? Before Lt. Foster can even unpack, Harry Hunsacker and Nigel Grouse arrive and confuse things even more.

The production will use RadioVizion®️, an alternative technique devised by Pegasus Theatre for the presentation of the Living Black & White®️ series of Harry Hunsacker adventures. It focuses on evoking the experience and glamour of being in a live radio studio of the 1930s and 1940s, using live sound effects, actors at period-style live microphones, and costumes suggestive of the era to complete the effect.