Pegasus Theatre presents Tales From Late Night Kroger
Photo courtesy of Pegasus Theatre
Pegasus Theatre will present Tales From Late Night Kroger by the late Bruce Coleman. Based on a series of Facebook posts the late, great, Bruce R. Coleman made about his encounters with a motley bunch of characters when he would shop late at night at the Oak Lawn Kroger.
