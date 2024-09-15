Pegasus Theatre presents Tales From Late Night Kroger

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Pegasus Theatre

Pegasus Theatre will present Tales From Late Night Kroger by the late Bruce Coleman. Based on a series of Facebook posts the late, great, Bruce R. Coleman made about his encounters with a motley bunch of characters when he would shop late at night at the Oak Lawn Kroger.

WHEN

WHERE

Bath House Cultural Center
521 E Lawther Dr, Dallas, TX 75218, USA
https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/pegasus-theatre1/66d5137c4c3c510e3bd6cd20/tickets#/productions-view

TICKET INFO

$15-$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
