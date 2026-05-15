Pegasus Theatre presents The Hater

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Photo courtesy of Pegasus Theatre

The Hater is a modern (postmodern?) adaptation (bastardization?) of Molière’s The Misanthrope set on a current-day liberal arts college campus. Contemporary foibles and trigger warnings abound as Al, a professor of history, takes dead aim at the right, the left, and every irrational and annoying thing in between (except himself, of course!). It’s a timely, cathartic, and hilarious retelling of the Molière classic.

The play is presented as part of the Circle of Laughter Festival: Simply Staged. Seriously Funny.

The Hater is a modern (postmodern?) adaptation (bastardization?) of Molière’s The Misanthrope set on a current-day liberal arts college campus. Contemporary foibles and trigger warnings abound as Al, a professor of history, takes dead aim at the right, the left, and every irrational and annoying thing in between (except himself, of course!). It’s a timely, cathartic, and hilarious retelling of the Molière classic.

The play is presented as part of the Circle of Laughter Festival: Simply Staged. Seriously Funny.

WHEN

WHERE

The Addison Performing Arts Centre
15650 Addison Rd, Addison, TX 75001, USA
https://onthestage.tickets/pegasus-theatre1

TICKET INFO

$28-$32

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