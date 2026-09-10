Perot Museum of Nature and Science presents Night at the Museum
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Perot Museum of Nature and Science
At Night at the Museum, guests will enjoy cuisine, signature cocktails, and other experiences during an elegant celebration of science and nature.
Proceeds from the event directly support the Museum's financial aid programs, helping make field trips, outreach programs, admission, and memberships accessible to hundreds of thousands of individuals each year.
At Night at the Museum, guests will enjoy cuisine, signature cocktails, and other experiences during an elegant celebration of science and nature.
Proceeds from the event directly support the Museum's financial aid programs, helping make field trips, outreach programs, admission, and memberships accessible to hundreds of thousands of individuals each year.