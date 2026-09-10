Perot Museum of Nature and Science presents Night at the Museum

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Perot Museum of Nature and Science

At Night at the Museum, guests will enjoy cuisine, signature cocktails, and other experiences during an elegant celebration of science and nature.

Proceeds from the event directly support the Museum's financial aid programs, helping make field trips, outreach programs, admission, and memberships accessible to hundreds of thousands of individuals each year.

At Night at the Museum, guests will enjoy cuisine, signature cocktails, and other experiences during an elegant celebration of science and nature.

Proceeds from the event directly support the Museum's financial aid programs, helping make field trips, outreach programs, admission, and memberships accessible to hundreds of thousands of individuals each year.

WHEN

WHERE

Perot Museum of Nature and Science
2201 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.perotmuseum.org/support/night-at-the-museum/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=GoogleGrant&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=23152947835&gbraid=0AAAABBNquJtTHWzBwf65Nyf4V5763fsd-&gclid=Cj0KCQjw16_UBhCqARIsAIdOaXz05rBEehBwDAUc6dss3t02i9joYDFIS1kfiGl-zPqBSnZHke0SrowaAorQEALw_wcB

TICKET INFO

$5,000 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.