Perot Museum of Nature and Science presents Valentine's on Tap

Photo courtesy of Perot Museum of Nature and Science

Perot Museum of Nature and Science will present a vibrant, Valentine’s-themed night out. Guests can spend the evening exploring the Museum after hours, enjoying live music, food and drinks, sweet treats, and full access to the exhibit halls without the daytime crowds.

WHEN

WHERE

Perot Museum of Nature and Science
2201 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.perotmuseum.org/events/adults/valentines-on-tap/

TICKET INFO

$5-$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
