Perot Museum of Nature and Science presents Valentine's on Tap
Photo courtesy of Perot Museum of Nature and Science
Perot Museum of Nature and Science will present a vibrant, Valentine’s-themed night out. Guests can spend the evening exploring the Museum after hours, enjoying live music, food and drinks, sweet treats, and full access to the exhibit halls without the daytime crowds.
