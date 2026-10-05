Peter Antoniou: Brain Teaser

Comedian and mind reader Peter Antoniou comes to Dallas to present his one-of-a-kind blend of humor, intuition and audience interaction. His live performances combine comedy, audience connection, and moments of mind reading.

On stage, Antoniou invites audiences into a fully interactive experience where stand-up and mind reading collide. No two performances are alike as Antoniou relies on the audience's thoughts and secrets to craft the show. He jumps between jokes and quick-witted crowd work, reaching into people’s minds revealing their most personal thoughts.