Peter Antoniou: Brain Teaser

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Peter Antoniou

Comedian and mind reader Peter Antoniou comes to Dallas to present his one-of-a-kind blend of humor, intuition and audience interaction. His live performances combine comedy, audience connection, and moments of mind reading.

On stage, Antoniou invites audiences into a fully interactive experience where stand-up and mind reading collide. No two performances are alike as Antoniou relies on the audience's thoughts and secrets to craft the show. He jumps between jokes and quick-witted crowd work, reaching into people’s minds revealing their most personal thoughts.

Comedian and mind reader Peter Antoniou comes to Dallas to present his one-of-a-kind blend of humor, intuition and audience interaction. His live performances combine comedy, audience connection, and moments of mind reading.

On stage, Antoniou invites audiences into a fully interactive experience where stand-up and mind reading collide. No two performances are alike as Antoniou relies on the audience's thoughts and secrets to craft the show. He jumps between jokes and quick-witted crowd work, reaching into people’s minds revealing their most personal thoughts.

WHEN

WHERE

House of Blues
2200 N Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/peter-antoniou-brain-teaser-dallas-texas-05-06-2027/event/0C0065383D77DCF4

TICKET INFO

$57 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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