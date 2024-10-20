Phantogram in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Tim Saccenti

Phantogram comes to Dallas in support of their 2024 album, Memory Of A Day.

WHEN

WHERE

House of Blues Dallas
2200 N Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://concerts.livenation.com/phantogram-dallas-texas-01-22-2025/event/0C0061511BF75D45

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
