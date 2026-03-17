Photographique presents Danica Milošević: "In Your Dreams" opening reception

Photographique will present "In Your Dreams," a solo exhibition by Danica Milošević and curated by Alexandra Hulsey.

Milošević’s work begins with the body but resists settling there. Using herself as the subject, she stages a series of editorial portraits that align with a lineage of performative self-portraiture in photography established by artists such as Claude Cahun, whose work explores the photograph as a site where identity is constructed.

The images are then digitally distorted, printed, and transferred onto wood panels, where traditional notions of photography dissolve into something hybrid and painterly. Fragments of the body remain visible, yet these elements repeat and fracture until they become atmospheric.

Born in Niš, Serbia in 1993, Milošević studied painting at the University of Arts in Niš. After moving from Serbia to Dallas, she turned inward, using her own image as a point of grounding in an unfamiliar place. She describes these works as meditations that, through repetition and distortion, inform her painting practice.

The exhibition will remain on display through April 18.