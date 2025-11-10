Piff the Magic Dragon: The Clone Tours

Piff the Magic Dragon will come to Dallas as part of his The Clone Tours. Fans will have the chance to witness the magic of Piff and Mr. Piffles 2.0, the World's Only Magic Performing Chihuahua.. Guests can expect award-winning comedy, awe-inspiring magic and the debut of new tricks performed by Mr. Piffles 2.0.
