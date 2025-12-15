PinkPantheress in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Charlie Engman

PinkPantheress comes to Dallas in support of her 2025 album, Fancy Some More?.

PinkPantheress comes to Dallas in support of her 2025 album, Fancy Some More?.

WHEN

WHERE

South Side Ballroom
1135 Botham Jean Blvd #101, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/an-evening-with-pinkpantheress-dallas-texas-04-23-2026/event/0C006385AFD97671

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.