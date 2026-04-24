PJ Morton in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of PJ Morton

PJ Morton comes to Dallas in support of his new album, Saturday Night, Sunday Morning.

PJ Morton comes to Dallas in support of his new album, Saturday Night, Sunday Morning.

WHEN

WHERE

Majestic Theater
1925 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/pj-morton-saturday-night-sunday-morning-dallas-texas-10-31-2026/event/0C00648EA65986E8

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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