Planned Parenthood 36th Annual Dallas Awards

Planned Parenthood will present their 26th Annual Dallas Awards to highlight Women’s Health. The 36th Annual Dallas Awards hosted by Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas will feature a conversation with Dr. Maria Luque and Dr. Amna Dermish, PPGT Chief Operating and Medical Services Officer, moderated by Wendy Davis.

Dr. Luque is an energetic and accomplished fitness expert, menopause coach, Air Force veteran, former health science professor, and founder of Fitness in Menopause. In her role as head coach at Respin Health, she’s worked as the menopause coach to founder Halle Berry. The morning starts with a reception featuring artisanal breakfast bites, classic brunch cocktails, and time to connect with friends and fellow supporters before the main program.