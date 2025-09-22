Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas presents 35th Annual Dallas Awards

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas will present their 35th Annual Dallas Awards. Barbara Bush will headline the event that annually unites the community in support of Planned Parenthood.

The morning event will feature entertainment, special guests, breakfast nibbles and a signature libation. Afterwards, guests are encouraged to dine at one of the upscale restaurants that shares proceeds with Planned Parenthood that day.

Bush is now the NBA's Head of Social Responsibility where she leads the league’s social impact efforts. In 2011, Barbara was named one of Glamour magazine's Women of the Year. In 2013 she was recognized as one of Newsweek's Women of Impact, and in 2015 she was named to Fast Company's Most Creative People in Business list.

In October 2017, Barbara released the No. 1 NY Times bestseller Sisters First, a memoir she co-authored with her twin sister, Jenna. In November 2019, they released the children's version of Sisters First, also a No. 1 NY Times bestseller, followed by The Superpower Sisterhood in 2022.