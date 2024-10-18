Plano Community Band presents "Fond Farewell"

Photo courtesy of Plano Community Band

Plano Community Band will present and bid a "Fond Farewell" to their principal conductor, Joe Frank, Jr., as he retires after leading the band for 10 years. Joe’s niece, Jennifer Frank Umana, who plays the French Horn in the Calgary Philharmonic, will join the concert as a guest soloist.

WHEN

WHERE

Plano ISD, Robinson Fine Arts Center
1800 Alma Dr, Plano, TX 75075, USA
https://planoband.com/eventsplugin/a-fond-farewell/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

