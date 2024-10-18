Plano Community Band presents "Fond Farewell"

Plano Community Band will present and bid a "Fond Farewell" to their principal conductor, Joe Frank, Jr., as he retires after leading the band for 10 years. Joe’s niece, Jennifer Frank Umana, who plays the French Horn in the Calgary Philharmonic, will join the concert as a guest soloist.
