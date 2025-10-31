Plano Conservancy for Historic Preservation presents Plano Archeology Fair

Guests can dig into the prehistoric past at the 21st Annual Plano Archeology Fair. The event will feature kid-friendly crafts, hands-on activities (flintknapping, corn grinding, etc.) and Native American drummers and dancers. Visitors can learn about fossils or earn a Scout Archeology merit badge.

Activities and events planned for the 2025 fair include demonstrations by the Bear Claw Drummers and Dancers, a Native American performing group; demonstrations and “hands on” opportunities for flintknapping (stone toolmaking); an array of hands-on, kid-friendly crafts, including cornhusk doll making, rock painting, pinch pot making, a petroglyph wall, pictographs, corn grinding, bracelet making and face painting; and a “technical” section for aspiring archeologists including a mock archeology dig, a faunal analysis table, a display of historic and prehistoric artifacts and stratigraphy.

Attendees can also learn about careers in archeology and the importance of protecting key archeological sites. Scouts BSA (formerly Boy Scouts) working to complete an archeology merit badge will have the opportunity to complete requirements in this section.