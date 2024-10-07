Plano Conservancy for Historic Preservation presents Plano Archeology Fair

At the Plano Archeology Fair, visitors can dig into the prehistoric past. Activities include demonstrations by the Bear Claw Drummers and Dancers, a Native American performing group; demonstrations of flintknapping (stone toolmaking); and an array of hands-on, kid-friendly crafts, including cornhusk doll making, rock painting, pinch pot making, a petroglyph wall, pictographs, corn grinding, bracelet making, and face painting.
There will also be a technical section for aspiring archeologists, including a mock archeology dig, a faunal analysis table, a display of historic and prehistoric artifacts and stratigraphy. Attendees can also learn about careers in archeology and the importance of protecting key archeological sites.
Admission is free.