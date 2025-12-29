Plano Music & Arts Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Wesley Pruitt

The 2026 Plano Music & Arts Festival will showcase performances by Billie Jo Jones, Flat River Band, Kate Watson, Wesley Pruitt, Hayden Haddock, Alex Miller, and The Ransom Brothers. There will also be an arts & crafts marketplace and a craft food & beverage garden.

WHEN

WHERE

Haggard Park
901 E 15th St, Plano, TX 75074, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dallas-country-red-dirt-festival-at-plano-april-18-19-2026-tickets-1975181692613

TICKET INFO

$5; Free for children under 12.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
