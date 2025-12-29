The 2026 Plano Music & Arts Festival will showcase performances by Billie Jo Jones, Flat River Band, Kate Watson, Wesley Pruitt, Hayden Haddock, Alex Miller, and The Ransom Brothers. There will also be an arts & crafts marketplace and a craft food & beverage garden.

