The 2026 Plano Music & Arts Festival will showcase performances by Billie Jo Jones, Flat River Band, Kate Watson, Wesley Pruitt, Hayden Haddock, Alex Miller, and The Ransom Brothers. There will also be an arts & crafts marketplace and a craft food & beverage garden.
