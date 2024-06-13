Plano Symphony Orchestra presents Musical Adventures: The Ocean
Photo courtesy of Plano Symphony Orchestra
Plano Symphony Orchestra will present Musical Adventures: The Ocean, an underwater adventure. This 45-minute concert will feature music from The Little Mermaid, Finding Nemo, Jaws, and Moana, as well as classical compositions about the ocean.
WHEN
WHERE
Frisco Discovery Center
8004 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034, USA
https://planosymphony.org/family-series/
TICKET INFO
$15
