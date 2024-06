In this special one-hour performance, the Plano Symphony Orchestra will highlight the natural world into the concert hall with works by Beethoven, Florence Price, John Williams, and more.

A VIP ticket will include a post-concert meet and greet with assistant conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg, who will share a behind-the-scenes look at the summer orchestra camp and provide an in-depth musical examination of the works presented on the concert.