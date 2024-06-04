PlantCon International Dallas

PlantCon Dallas is the first all-inclusive plant experience where visitors can experience an immersive weekend featuring workshops, presentations, community building, and more. Guests can purchase products from internationally known plant exhibitors, and partake in workshops from field experts from around the globe.
WHEN
WHERE
Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center
777 Watters Creek Blvd, Allen, TX 75013, USA
https://www.plantcon.org/
TICKET INFO
$35
