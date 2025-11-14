Pocket Sandwich Theatre presents Home For The Holidays
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Matt Tolentino
Matt Tolentino and his Singapore Slingers return to the Pocket Sandwich Theatre for their annual holiday show, Home For The Holidays. The holiday tradition is steeped in nostalgia from years past with seasonal, holiday, and Christmas favorites from the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s.
Matt Tolentino and his Singapore Slingers return to the Pocket Sandwich Theatre for their annual holiday show, Home For The Holidays. The holiday tradition is steeped in nostalgia from years past with seasonal, holiday, and Christmas favorites from the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s.
WHEN
WHERE
Pocket Sandwich Theatre
1104 Elm St, Carrollton, TX 75006, USA
https://www.pocketsandwich.com/
TICKET INFO
$24-$30
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.