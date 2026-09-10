Pocket Sandwich Theatre presents September Shake up with the Singapore Slingers
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Photo by Mark Lenz
Matt Tolentino and his Singapore Slingers will showcase a night of hot jazz and classic swing tinged with some much-needed fall spirit, all with the very best musically from the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s.
Matt Tolentino and his Singapore Slingers will showcase a night of hot jazz and classic swing tinged with some much-needed fall spirit, all with the very best musically from the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s.