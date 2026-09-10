Pocket Sandwich Theatre presents September Shake up with the Singapore Slingers

eventdetail
Photo by Mark Lenz

Matt Tolentino and his Singapore Slingers will showcase a night of hot jazz and classic swing tinged with some much-needed fall spirit, all with the very best musically from the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s.

Matt Tolentino and his Singapore Slingers will showcase a night of hot jazz and classic swing tinged with some much-needed fall spirit, all with the very best musically from the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s.

WHEN

WHERE

Pocket Sandwich Theatre
1104 Elm St, Carrollton, TX 75006, USA
https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/purchase.php?date_id=75584

TICKET INFO

$22-$28

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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