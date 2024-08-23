Polo G in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Daniel Prakopcyk

Polo G comes to Dallas in support of his new album, H.O.O.D. P.O.E.T.

WHEN

WHERE

South Side Ballroom
1135 Botham Jean Blvd #101, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/polo-g-the-hood-poet-tour-dallas-texas-11-23-2024/event/0C00610FDC4A3BB0

TICKET INFO

$39 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
