Prairie Lights presents Sneak A Peek

The 18th Annual Prairie Lights Sneak-A-Peek , giving runners, walkers and families the chance to experience the spectacular Prairie Lights displays on foot before the drive-through attraction officially opens for the season. Saturday’s event is a chip-timed 5K, while Sunday is a family-paced walk where strollers and leashed dogs are welcome.
The 18th Annual Prairie Lights Sneak-A-Peek , giving runners, walkers and families the chance to experience the spectacular Prairie Lights displays on foot before the drive-through attraction officially opens for the season. Saturday’s event is a chip-timed 5K, while Sunday is a family-paced walk where strollers and leashed dogs are welcome.
WHEN
WHERE
Lynn Creek Park at Joe Pool Lake
5610 Lake Ridge Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75052, USA
https://sneakapeek2026.prairielights.org/
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.