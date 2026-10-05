Prairie Lights presents Sneak A Peek

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Prairie Lights

The 18th Annual Prairie Lights Sneak-A-Peek , giving runners, walkers and families the chance to experience the spectacular Prairie Lights displays on foot before the drive-through attraction officially opens for the season. Saturday’s event is a chip-timed 5K, while Sunday is a family-paced walk where strollers and leashed dogs are welcome.

The 18th Annual Prairie Lights Sneak-A-Peek , giving runners, walkers and families the chance to experience the spectacular Prairie Lights displays on foot before the drive-through attraction officially opens for the season. Saturday’s event is a chip-timed 5K, while Sunday is a family-paced walk where strollers and leashed dogs are welcome.

WHEN

WHERE

Lynn Creek Park at Joe Pool Lake
5610 Lake Ridge Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75052, USA
https://sneakapeek2026.prairielights.org/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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